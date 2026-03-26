Suriname charges Guyana on Corentyne river use

In a statement early this morning, President Irfaan Ali has announced that Guyana has formally lodged a protest with the Government of Suriname after receiving reports that the authorities in Suriname have instituted charges for the use of the Corentyne River.

The President said the move is particularly affecting timber and quarry operators, adding that the reports of the move represent a troubling development that has implications for economic activities and the long-standing arrangements between Guyana and Suriname.

“The Government of Guyana has formally lodged a protest with the Surinamese authorities on this matter and we are currently awaiting a response. We have raised our concerns in the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect, mindful of the importance of preserving the cooperative and friendly relations between our countries”, President Ali said.

In a statement on his social media pages this morning, President Ali said in the interest of sustaining and strengthening bilateral trade, fostering private sector development, and upholding the principles of good neighbourly relations, it hopes the Government of Suriname will give urgent attention to this issue.

He said measures of this nature risk creating unnecessary barriers to commerce and could undermine the confidence of businesses that rely on predictable and fair operating conditions.

The President also reminded the Government of Suriname that Surinamese businesses and investors have long benefited from opportunities within Guyana’s economy, where they have operated without discrimination or undue restriction. He said that openness by Guyana has been a cornerstone of the engagement between Guyana and Suriname.

President Ali said “Reciprocity remains a fundamental principle underpinning our relationship. We therefore expect that the Surinamese authorities will reconsider and ultimately desist from any actions that may be perceived as arbitrary or detrimental to the shared objective of deepening cooperation. Such steps are essential to ensuring that our relations continue to be guided by mutual respect and good neighborliness”.

Guyana and Suriname share the Corentyne River which separates the two countries. Over the years, the two countries have developed close trade ties and recently held discussions on developing even closer trade and economic ties, especially in the oil and gas sector. The two countries have also been in discussion on the bridging of the Corentyne River.