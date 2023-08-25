Suriname: Dengue type three reemerges after a 21-year hiatus

Suriname health authorities are warning of the presence of the dengue type 3 in the country, after an absence of more than 21 years.

Chief of Environmental Inspection at the Bureau of Public Health (BOG), Stephanie Cheuk-Alam, said as a result, all four types of the mosquito-borne disease are now present in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country with the dengue type 3, predominating. She disclosed no figures.

“There are four different types of dengue and all four occur in Suriname, but at the moment it is mainly type 3 that is now being spread,” she said and that a large part of the population, especially young people under the age of 20, is vulnerable to this type of dengue.

She said that the authorities are seeking to identify the locations where the cases come from, but “we are in a difficult situation now because the reporting from the doctors is not optimal”.

In July, the BOG intensified dengue prevention activities by, among other things, increasing spraying activities. But the spray only kills the adult mosquitoes and frequent large-scale spraying increases the chance that the mosquito will become resistant to the product.

Cheuk-Alam said she is therefore urging everyone to clean up around their homes and possible breeding grounds.

“If the breeding grounds are not tackled, we will have a very large population again within a short time and then the cycle will start again.”

Suriname is among a number of CARICOM countries, including Belize, Guyana, St Lucia and Jamaica reporting increased dengue fever cases.

Source : CMC