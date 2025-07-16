The Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Carla Barnett, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Her Excellency Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons on her election as the President of Suriname.

In her message Dr. Barnett described the election outcome as a testament to the trust and confidence the people of Suriname have placed in the leadership of Dr. Geerlings-Simons.

“We particularly note the historic significance of your election as the first female President of Suriname,” Dr. Barnett stated.

She expressed her anticipation in welcoming Dr. Geerlings-Simons to the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM and collaborating on initiatives that promote the welfare and prosperity of both the Surinamese people and the wider Caribbean Community.

“As we collectively navigate the complex challenges facing our Region, including climate change, economic resilience, and sustainable development, your leadership will be crucial,” Dr. Barnett stated.