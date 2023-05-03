Suriname: Two killed during riots in the South American nation

Two men were killed in a gunfight with police on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on a police station in Pikin Saron, south of the capital, Paramaribo.

Ruben Kensen, Chief of Police, confirmed the fatalities and said the remains had been transferred to the mortuary.

According to the police, a number of employees of the state-owned mining firm, Grassalco, which operates a gold mine in the area who were held hostage by the gunmen at the mine in Maripaston, have since been released.

According to police, the insurgents are members of the Kalia Amerindian tribe who rioted in protest of the Surinamese government’s alleged persecution of indigenous people.

The disturbance began about 6 a.m. local time, according to police, and video footage released on social media showed inhabitants of the region voicing displeasure with the government’s management of their rights and interests, implying that the escalation resulted from government contempt for their position.

“We are not in favor of violence, but it should serve as a wake-up call for the government,” Runaldo Sabajo, one of Pikin Saron’s tribal chiefs, told reporters, alluding to the land rights problem.

“We have repeatedly stated that our land is being issued without our consent, but nothing is being done to address this.” “We also talked to the minister of land management about the lands that were given away, and she said she wasn’t aware of it,” Sabajo added.

For years, indigenous people have complained that the government grants concessions and mining rights in their traditional dwelling space to individuals and enterprises without consulting the population.

They further claimed that the indigenous villages in the area do not benefit from the economic activities that take place there, citing high unemployment rates in the villages.

The army assisted the police in their operation to calm the disturbance. Several units have been dispatched to the region to restore order after a police station and ten trucks loaded with lumber were set on fire early Tuesday.

The gunmen also targeted the Suriname Forest Management Authority’s checkpoint. The attack injured two police officers.

The administration has convened an emergency conference to assess the situation, and the area remains tense, with the major access road to the area obstructed by neighbors angry about the deaths of the two tribe members.

Source : CMC