Susan Hawkey Murder: Grant appears in court, Howard refuses, trial Sept 4

Two Vincentian nationals on murder charge in the UK

Vincentian Chelsea Grant made an appearance at the Old Bailey Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 20, 2022, in connection with the murder of UK pensioner Susan Hawkey.

Vincentian Xyaire Howard, also charged with murder refused to appear, despite the fact that their plea and trial preparation hearing had been postponed for three months.

Grant, 27, and Howard, 22, have been charged with murder in the death of Hawkey and also with two counts of fraud by false representation for using Ms. Hawkey’s bank cards.

It is claimed that the couple was responsible for 143 transactions totaling £14,000 between September 7 and September 27.

The couple were remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on March 17.

A provisional trial date has been set for September 4.

Back Story

Police were called at 11.27 a.m. on Monday, September 26, after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman at a house in Aylesbury Street.

Ms. Hawkey is thought to have died between September 2 and 7.

Police, upon forced entry, found Hawkey concealed under a duvet. His body was heavily decomposed.

On examination, it was noted that the deceased’s hands had been tied behind her back with fabric and brown parcel tape.

Parcel tape may have been wrapped around the deceased’s head to gag her, the court heard.

“As things stand, the cause of death has not been ascertained.”