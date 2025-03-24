Susan Maicoo, Trini Christmas is The Best singer, dies at 62

Trinidad’s beloved parang singer Susan Maicoo has passed away. She died shortly after being admitted to the Port of Spain General Hospital on Sunday. The country learned in February that she was ailing.

Her husband Rawle said then that she hoped to sing again. At the time, she was in hospital in San Fernando, being treated for sepsis. He asked that the nation pray for her.

On March 14, she was discharged. However, there was a relapse, and Maicoo was taken to hospital today. She died there.

Fyzabad-based Maicoo was known for such songs as ‘Trini Christmas is the Best’ and her tribute to parang queen Daisy Voison ‘Daisy Gone’. Maicoo was 62 years old.