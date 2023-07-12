SusGren, Local scientists, wrap up final surveys on Mustique

SusGren (a Grenadines NGO), along with local scientists Denzel Adams and Olando Harvey, wrapped up the final surveys on Mustique.

Mustique is a private island in the Caribbean archipelago nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The team spent a week on the island conducting coral reef surveys and rapid mangrove assessments.

SusGren said the surveys were part of assisting Mustique with their overall environmental management objectives.

SusGren is a trans-boundary Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) committed to the conservation of the coastal and marine environment and sustainable livelihoods for the people in the Grenadine Islands between Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The core activities of SusGren include training workshops, small project support, attachments and exchanges, networking and awareness, and linking the activities of the two governments and external donors in the Grenadines by facilitating project development and implementation with the engagement of local groups.

Source : SusGren