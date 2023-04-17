Suspect held in murder of Brianna Mckoy

Suspect held in murder of Ricky Trooper’s daughter
BRIDGEPORT — Local police announced on Monday that a man suspected of killing his 23-year-old girlfriend, the daughter of a figure in the Jamaican reggae scene, had been apprehended out of state.
Derrick Francis, 41, was arrested in Ohio and will be charged with the murder of Brianna Destiny McKoy when he is extradited to Connecticut, Capt. Kevin Gilleran, public information officer for the Bridgeport Police Department, said. Bond was set at $3 million. Francis was held in Ohio as a fugitive from justice pending extradition, Gilleran said.
