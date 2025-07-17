SV2G Receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2nd Generation (SV2G), a High Wycombe-based arts and heritage charity, has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS), the highest recognition given to local volunteer groups across the UK. Equivalent to an MBE, the award celebrates outstanding contributions made by voluntary organisations in their communities.

SV2G is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups recognised with the prestigious award in 2024. Now in its second year under His Majesty King Charles III, the award continues the legacy first established by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

The award was formally acknowledged at a celebratory event held in High Wycombe on Saturday, 12th July 2025, where it was also announced that The Countess Howe, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, has become a Patron of SV2G.

The Countess Howe praised the charity’s long-standing commitment to cultural education and community engagement, stating:

“Working with hundreds of young people as well as adults and families, SV2G delivers a range of innovative and creative combined arts projects providing people of all backgrounds with an invaluable educational creative and cultural experience which has real significance and impact. The dedication of its team of community volunteers has transformed the lives of many across the generations, it has fostered a vitally important connection between diverse ethnic groups and crucially has at the same time enabled people feel more connected with their heritage. I feel privileged to have been invited to become a Patron and look forward to furthering our relationship together.”

The event was also attended by esteemed guests including The Right Honourable The Earl Howe, the High Commissioner for St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Chairman of Buckinghamshire Council, Mayor of High Wycombe, and Wycombe MP.

Speaking at the event, SV2G Chairman Chris Roberts said:

“We are incredibly proud and deeply honoured to receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. This award belongs to every volunteer who has contributed to SV2G over the past 22 years. Their passion, commitment, and creativity have helped us become a national voice in arts and heritage, and a vital part of our community. We’re also thrilled to welcome The Countess Howe as our Patron. Her support brings renewed strength to our mission of empowering future generations through cultural connection.”