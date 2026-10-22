SVBGBS Celebrates 25-Year Milestone

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards Marks 25 Years of Building National Quality Infrastructure

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards (SVBGBS) proudly celebrated its 25th anniversary of active operations on Wednesday October 14, 2026; marking a quarter-century of dedicated service to national development, consumer protection, and industrial growth.

Since its operational inception in April 2000 under the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Consumer Affairs, the Bureau has grown from a single-office entity into a robust, independent statutory body.

Over the past 25 years, SVBGBS has systematically expanded its mandate to include national standardisation, metrology (weights and measures), conformity assessment, and vital testing services that touch nearly every sector of the Vincentian economy.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Bureau officials and key stakeholders emphasised the collaborative efforts of past and present leaders, government ministries, technical committees, and dedicated staff members who laid the groundwork for the institution’s success.

Key achievements highlighted during the anniversary commemorations include the organisations

Evolution into a Statutory Body, having transitioned through various ministries. This allowed the Bureau to serve as an objective and competent third-party regulator. The Bureau over the years, has formed strategic partnerships and gained membership in prominent regional and international standardisation bodies; ensuring that national standards align with global benchmarks.

As the Bureau looks to the future, leadership has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a comprehensive, 360-degree quality value chain approach to economic diversification and consumer safety in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The organisation continues its pursuit of higher international accreditations, including upcoming quality management system certifications, to ensure local businesses remain competitive globally.