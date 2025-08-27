SVG 2025 CSEC exams pass rate surges to over 78%

Vincentian Students Record Improved Performance in 2025 CSEC Examinations Minister of Education Hon Curtis King said preliminary results from the 2025 Caribbean Examination Council (CXC)/Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations indicate an overall improvement in student performance across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Minister King, speaking on radio, said that while some schools are still awaiting complete results from CXC, the available data shows a significant upward trend.

He said that in 2024, the overall pass rate was just over 73 percent but this year, despite some results still pending, the Ministry is already seeing a pass rate above 78 percent across the 28 participating institutions, a noteworthy improvement.

Among the schools awaiting full results are the Girls’ High School (GHS) and St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua (SJCM), where entire classes remain ungraded in Social Studies and other subjects.

King, however, noted that institutions such as the GHS, St. Vincent Grammar School (SVGS), St. Martin’s Secondary School (SMS), the Thomas Saunders Secondary School (TSS), and the Canouan Secondary School have already recorded outstanding performances, many with pass rates exceeding 85 percent.

The Education Minister said that a particularly encouraging development is in English A (English Language), where students have continued a consistent upward trajectory. The national pass rate has risen from approximately 61 percent in 2014 to over 85 percent in 2025.

However, the Minister noted that Mathematics remains a challenge as in contrast, performances in this area continues to be an area of concern.

Minister King announced that the national pass rate has declined from 47 percent in 2014 to just 30.5 percent in 2025 despite the Ministry implementing interventions, including government-funded extra classes and a program to enhance the capacity of teachers in delivering the mathematics curriculum.

Minister King commended students for their resilience, reminding the nation that this cohort began secondary school in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and later faced the eruption of La Soufriere volcano in 2021 and other natural and social disruptions.

“Despite these challenges, our students have persevered and excelled. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work, the dedication of teachers, principals, parents, and the unwavering support of communities,” the Minister said.

It was also mentioned that the Ministry’s review of results between 2018 and 2024 revealed that while female students generally outperform males, the average difference is only about 4 to 4.5 percent, much narrower than widely assumed.