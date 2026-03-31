SVG 2026 National Home Gardening Competition

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation has officially announced the launch of the 2026 National Home Gardening Competition. Through its Rural Transformation Unit, the Ministry is inviting all citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to participate in this annual event, which is designed to bolster national food and nutrition security by encouraging households to grow their own food.

The initiative offers participants a unique opportunity to learn new agricultural skills, showcase their existing gardening talents, and become part of a growing community of local home gardeners.

The competition itself will run for six months, starting on May 1, 2026, and concluding on October 31, 2026. Officials will conduct the judging phase during the months of September and October 2026. Residents who wish to participate must ensure their submissions are completed before the deadline on April 30, 2026.

How to Register Citizens have multiple convenient ways to sign up for the competition:

In-Person: Registration forms are available for pickup at the Rural Transformation Unit’s Office, located at the Ministry of Agriculture Headquarters in Kingstown.

Registration forms are available for pickup at the Rural Transformation Unit’s Office, located at the Ministry of Agriculture Headquarters in Kingstown. Online: Participants can register digitally by visiting the official link (https://forms.gle/igPTNXHhrYQChFdz7) or by scanning the QR code provided on the Ministry’s promotional materials.

For more information, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Rural Transformation Unit directly at 784-457-1812 or 784-456-1111 (ext. 5346 or 5349), or by emailing [email protected]. Further inquiries can also be directed to the main office at [email protected] or the Communications Unit at [email protected].