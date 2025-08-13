SVG’s Acute Hospital construction advances rapidly

Construction Progresses Steadily at Arnos Vale Acute Hospital Project

Significant progress continues to be made on the St Vincent’s Acute Hospital Project, with key structural works advancing on schedule.

All reinforcement steel for the foundation and columns has been installed, and concrete casting for three shear walls has been completed. The final shear wall is currently being cast.

Project Manager, Fernando Viato, confirmed the strong pace of work, stating, “The foundation for Building No. 11 is now 100% complete, while the foundation for Building No. 12 stands at 98% and is expected to be finished by the end of today. Column construction for Building No. 11 has been finalized, and work on the columns for Building No. 12 is 20% complete, with full completion expected within the next 15 days.”

He further noted the commencement of construction on the suspended slab formwork—designed for the building’s roof—marking another major milestone for the project.

The project would allow the Government to be better able to respond to public health emergencies and building resilience. Health services would be expanded, while there would be the introduction of new services such as Cardiology, Neurology including enhance Acute Stroke Care, Thyroid services, Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, enhanced Ophthalmology as well as major invasive surgeries.

The estimated total cost to construct and equip the hospital amounts to approximately 110 million US dollars. The estimated construction time is 32 months.

The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will then be transformed into a Maternal Child and Health Centre of Excellence once the state-of-the-art Acute Care Hospital is opened.