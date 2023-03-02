SVG: Agricultural community loses stalwart farmer Valentine Samuel

According to the St. Vincent Ministry of Agriculture, the island’s farming community has lost a pillar.

In a Facebook post, the government ministry stated:

“The SVG agricultural community has lost a strong farmer and friend, Mr. Valentine Samuel, also known as Val, who farmed for many years in the Argyle region.”

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Development, Industry, and Labor expresses its heartfelt sympathies to the SOWAPCO family and staff.”