SVG agro-processors unite to tackle industry hurdles

CED Brings Agro-processors Together in Forum

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) successfully hosted its inaugural Agro-Processing Forum on Thursday, 14 May, 2026, at the Methodist Church Wesley Hall.

The Forum brought together forty-five (45) agro-processors to explore the current landscape of the industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and through group discussions, they shared a wide variety of experiences and issues that are affecting them and hindering the growth of the sector. They also identified key opportunities in the sector for economic growth and rural development, analyzed major challenges impeding the growth of the industry, and made policy recommendations for sustainable development.

General Manager of CED, Mrs. Ronette Lewis, in her remarks, emphasized the importance of agro-processing and collaboration within the sector: “Agro-processing continues to represent significant opportunities for value addition, entrepreneurship, and export development for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. At CED, we remain committed to supporting the growth and competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises within the agro-processing industry. By working together, we can build a more resilient, innovative, and sustainable industry that contributes meaningfully to national development.”

Representative of the Department of Private Sector Development in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Carlon James, affirmed his department’s continued partnership with CED in advancing entrepreneurship, MSME development, and private sector competitiveness, particularly within the agro-processing sector.

“Agro-processing remains a critical pillar for economic diversification, rural development, food security, and value addition within St. Vincent and the Grenadines. As we continue to strengthen linkages between agriculture, manufacturing, and trade, forums such as this provide an important platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration,” he noted.

“While the sector continues to face challenges relating to financing, standards, packaging, market access, and technology adoption, there are also significant opportunities for growth, export expansion, and youth engagement. It is our hope that today’s discussions will contribute toward practical strategies and policy recommendations that can further unlock the potential of the agro-processing industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The Agro-processing Forum concluded with a commitment from the CED to translate the insights gathered into actionable support for agro-processors. A second forum for stakeholders in the value chain is planned to further explore solutions and develop a coordinated roadmap for the sector with stakeholders. The CED encourages all interested agro-proceassors and stakeholders to stay engaged as the organisation continues to work toward a more competitive and sustainable agro-processing industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.