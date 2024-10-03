SVG Air Resumes Essential Flights Between Grenada, Carriacou, SVG

SVG Air Resumes Flights Connecting Grenada, Carriacou, SVG

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the resumption of daily flights between Grenada, Carriacou, and St. Vincent, operated by SVG Air. This service, a critical link for the tri-island state, is a symbol of progress and renewal following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and St. Vincent. The return of air connectivity represents a vital step toward rebuilding lives, livelihoods, and the cultural vibrancy that makes these islands so unique.

Flights will be available daily, except Thursdays, with fares starting as low as $69 USD one way, making it both convenient and affordable for locals and visitors to reconnect with the sister isles. The 19-seater twin otter aircraft will provide scenic and efficient travel, allowing for a quick and seamless journey between the islands.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, expressed the importance of this moment, stating, “We are incredibly proud to see this essential service return. This isn’t just about flights; it’s about reconnecting our people, preserving our culture, and helping Carriacou and Petite Martinique recover. The resumption of flights means that we are one step closer to seeing these vibrant communities thrive once again and it offers a gateway for travelers to experience the resilience, beauty and unique cultural heritage of the sister isles.”

Hon. Tevin Andrews, Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, added, “This is a critical step in our recovery. The people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique are resilient and we are committed to revitalizing our communities, businesses, and cultural celebrations. By restoring this connection, we are ensuring that our islands remain accessible, so we can continue to move forward and welcome both locals and visitors to experience our unique way of life.”

In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, and many weeks of rebuilding and restoration efforts several accommodations and businesses on Carriacou and Petite Martinique have resumed operations, offering services to locals, relief personnel, and visitors.

The resumption of these flights serves as not only a means of transportation but as crucial support to the economic recovery of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. It is an opportunity for businesses to reconnect with tourism markets and for visitors to rediscover the warmth and culture of the islands.

For more information on flight schedules and bookings, visit the SVG Air website.