SVG Air schedules extra flights for Grenada’s general election day

Regional carrier SVG Air will operate extra flights on Thursday, November 5, to accommodate increased travel for Grenada’s General Election Day.

The added schedule will provide extra airlift connecting St. Vincent (SVD), Carriacou (CRU), and Grenada (GND) throughout the morning of election day.

Extra Flight Schedule for Thursday, November 5

Flight SV191 Departs St. Vincent (SVD) to Carriacou (CRU): 8:00 a.m. Departs Carriacou (CRU) to Grenada (GND): 8:45 a.m.

Flight SV182 Departs Grenada (GND) to Carriacou (CRU): 9:20 a.m.



Passengers planning to travel on these election day services can book online at flysvgair.com. Direct phone and WhatsApp reservations are also available through the following contact numbers: