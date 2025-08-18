BMN SVG Airways launches Antigua-Montserrat flights

BMN SVG Airways will introduce Twin Otter flight operations between Montserrat and Antigua starting September 1, 2025.

Under a strategic agreement with the Government of Montserrat, BMN SVG Airways will operate a comprehensive flight service spanning seven months, concluding on March 31, 2026.

The airline plans to provide two daily flights connecting the two Caribbean islands, with potential schedule adjustments during peak travel seasons to accommodate increased demand.

Passengers can expect competitive pricing structures, with base fares ranging from USD$110 to $125 depending on the travel period. Tickets will be available for purchase starting August 22nd through the airline’s web portal bmnsvgairways.com and local travel agents.

Pricing Breakdown:

Off-peak season (September-November 2025, January-February 2026):

• Montserrat to Antigua: USD$110 (XCD$299)

• Antigua to Montserrat: USD$115 (XCD$312)

• Maximum fare: USD$125 (XCD$340)

Additional taxes and fees up to USD$71 (XCD$193) will be applied to ticket purchases.

While primarily dedicated to the Montserrat-Antigua route, SVG BMN Airways has indicated that alternative aircraft might be utilized during maintenance periods, ensuring minimal service disruption.