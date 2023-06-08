SVG among islands to welcome new batch of U.S Peace Corps Volunteers

The Eastern Caribbean welcomed a new batch of U.S Peace Corps Volunteers

The Peace Corps Eastern Caribbean (PCEC) islands of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines are abuzz with preparations for the region’s second group of incoming Peace Corps Volunteers since their initial return in 2022, following the epidemic.

The Volunteers will continue to support the educational institutions in our host countries as part of the English Literacy in Primary Schools project. Literacy Resource Volunteers are placed in primary schools across the four islands to assist kids in developing literacy skills that will improve their academic and life possibilities.

Prospective Volunteers are looking forward to working with students, teachers, and members of their community. For new Volunteers, the Peace Corps offers a rigorous 9-week training curriculum.

Shirley, a Volunteer who began her Peace Corps career in Africa in the late 1970s, is returning and says she is “enthused about the training and that it provides an excellent opportunity for her to engage both face-to-face and online with staff and Volunteers.”

Lee, another incoming Volunteer, stated that the warm greetings she experienced upon landing in the region gave her a taste of how welcoming her new home in the Eastern Caribbean will be. She is “super excited to be in her country of service and get to know her school and community.”

The excitement of Peace Corps volunteers is at an all-time high. Following the successful return of Peace Corps Volunteers in 2022, this second cohort will begin to rebuild Peace Corps engagement in Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to pre-covid levels.

According to Anna Todorova, the Country Director in Saint Lucia, Peace Corps personnel is well equipped to continue working with Volunteers and preparing them for service and living in the Eastern Caribbean.

She told the new Volunteers, “you have made a decision to embark on a transformative journey of service, and we are committed to supporting you and seeing you and your communities thrive with these collaborative partnerships.”

Source : US Embassy Barbados