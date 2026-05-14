SVG announces aggressive airlift expansion strategies

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently experiencing a massive surge in tourism. The island welcomed over 120,000 stayover visitors last year, establishing a new national record. This positive momentum has continued into the current year, with stayover arrivals increasing by 10% in each month of the first quarter—January, February, and March.

Historically, the destination targeted a more senior demographic seeking a slower, leisure-focused pace. However, thanks to recent global exposure from digital influencers and streamers like IShowSpeed and YouTube food reviewer David Hoffman, the country is increasingly attracting a highly diverse, younger demographic. The Tourism Authority plans to capitalize on this by utilizing modern destination marketing and influencer engagement to capture this growing younger audience.

To support the growing number of visitors, officials in SVG stressed that expanding air access is absolutely critical.

The government is aggressively collaborating with both airlines and hoteliers, setting an ambitious target to add at least 2,000 rooms to the country’s accommodation stock over the next two years. Simultaneously, the Tourism Authority is locked in ongoing discussions to increase flight frequencies, strengthen routes, and improve destination accessibility.

As part of this push, the government highlighted the “Spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines” initiative, a dedicated aviation partnership with Intercaribbean Airlines aimed at boosting the destination’s visibility across regional markets. On the regulatory side, the Department of Civil Aviation has also undergone a major technological upgrade, transitioning away from manual, paper-based flight tracking to a new, locally developed digital Aviation Management System.

Officials made it clear that bringing visitors to the islands via improved airlift is only half the battle; maintaining a high-quality visitor experience is essential for sustainable growth. The islands Tourism Minister emphasized that a tourist’s experience must be seamless from the moment their flight lands, stressing the need for smiling immigration officers, fast luggage retrieval, and highly efficient airport security.

To further polish the visitor experience, the ministry plans to implement enhanced customer service training for local taxi drivers and hospitality workers to correct sub-par service caused by a lack of proper tools and industry knowledge.