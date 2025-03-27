SVG Announces First-Generation Scholarships for Monroe University

MORE SCHOLARSHIPS FOR AVAILABLE TO ATTEND MONROE UNIVERSITY

The First-Generation Scholarships for Monroe University has increased from 54 to 75 for 2025. Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement today and urged prospective students to take note as applications open in May/June.

Dr. Gonsalves also urged perspective candidates to start the process early. The programme, which has been implemented across the Caribbean region, will provide first-generation scholarships to Vincentian students here and in the Diaspora. The scholarships cover full tuition coverage, allowing students to pursue higher education without financial barriers.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently has 247 students at Monroe University.

The Prime Minister also announced that Tuition scholarships will also become available in May. He noted that as part of Government’s thrust to modernize the public service, the application process for Tuition Scholarships can now be done online as the portal is now complete and fully operational.

In 2024, Government issued approximately two (2) thousand Tuition scholarships.