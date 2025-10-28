SVG Appoints Eight Cultural and Five Sports Ambassadors

St Vincent government this year have appointed Sports’ Ambassadors and eight Cultural Ambassadors.

The five in Sports are: Cornelius Stewart, former captain of the National Football Team; Mary-Ann Frederick, the distinguished netballer; Anthony Boyea, a legend in Lawn Tennis; Dr. Lennox Adams, a former national athlete, an enduring sports administrator, and a community sports’ activist; and Lyndon James, former national cricketer, fitness trainer, and a champion of the Wellness Revolution.

In Culture, the Ambassadors are: Joffre Venner, esteemed retired music teacher; Alex Barnwell, a well-known national and regional music producer; Lindon “Pablo” Lewis, sound and music engineer; Stephenson “Steve” Wallace, visual artist and film-maker; Shanique Stewart, an outstanding female artist; Akley Olton, film-maker of quality; Kingsley Collis, superb mas-band leader, nationally and regionally; and Dr. Richard Byron-Cox, novelist, writer of the creative imagination, and diplomat.