SVG arrests Grenada – wins Regional Police T20 Cricket Tournament

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are the winners of the Regional Police T20 Cricket Competition after defeating Grenada in the Finals on Monday evening.
It was all over for Grenada after it came down to 20 runs from one ball. This is the seventh time SVG has won the regional competition.
The final match was played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.