Monday, April 10
Updated:

SVG arrests Grenada – wins Regional Police T20 Cricket Tournament

Ernesto Cooke

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are the winners of the Regional Police T20 Cricket Competition after defeating Grenada in the Finals on Monday evening.

It was all over for Grenada after it came down to 20 runs from one ball. This is the seventh time SVG has won the regional competition.

The final match was played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

