SVG awaits the day of reconciliation between Gonsalves & Friday

Firstly, One would think that, or, better yet, every right thinking Vincentian home and abroad would believe that the best example to set for the nation’s criminals and prospective criminals is a national event that showcases unity, love and peace from the prime minister to the leader of the opposition and vice versa. Instead, the prime minister continues to preach unforgivingly against the leader of the opposition. He has been preaching such bitterness at home, in the region and most recently on the international stage. Is this really the type of examples we expect our leaders to be setting for the citizens? Our prime minister is one that quotes the bible very well. Is it that he only uses it for certain things and not all things. The very bible that the prime minister quotes astutely, in 1 Timothy 4:12 we find an exhortation from Paul to Timothy that specifies significant guidelines for setting a Godly example. Paul writes “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in life, in love, in faith and in purity “. Prime minister the book of Proverbs 10:17 cautions you that “whoever heeds discipline shows the way to life, but whoever ignores correction leads others astray”. Is it that the good lord can no longer direct your thoughts and actions prime minister?

In addition, the Bible teaches that God uses the power of Christ’s redemption to bring about reconciliation with the world. Second corinthians 18-20 teaches that through his death and resurrection, Jesus provided a way for us all to be reconciled with God and one another. Now, prime minister, i am not asking for you to give your life or that of any of your beloved sons as Jesus did for us. You are not God and it would be remiss of me to ask such. However, what i will propose to you is that you kill and bury all the bitterness and unforgiving thoughts and actions against the leader of the opposition. Accept the invitations issued by the opposition leader to sit and discuss as a government our national security and what we can do to aid its effectiveness.

Prime minister Ralph Gonsalves, i am letting you know that you continue to fail to be an example to the criminals, prospective criminals, children, men and women of SVG. I am appealing to you as a concerned Vincentian to stop feeding your ego and reconcile your relationship with the opposition as we attempt to arrest the crime situation in our blessed nation of SVG. Put aside all hatred, malice, lack of forgiveness and set an examples for the gangs at play and others to follow.

Secondly, Mr Curtis King are you even aware that you are listed on the government’s website as Minister of Education and National Reconciliation. Mr. King why haven’t we been hearing from you in regards to the behaviour of your leader and prime minister Ralph Gonsalves, every time he shows the lack of intention for reconciliation? Mr. King, is it that your portfolio is just one for the books, and it carries no meaning or weight? Where is your voice Mr. King as Minister of National Reconciliation in relation to the record breaking crime situation in our nation of SVG? Vincentians let me take this time to remind us that reconciliation must live in the minds, hearts and actions of all Vincentians ( prime minister you are included ).

Our nation cannot move forward if our leaders continue to fail at doing the right things. Vincentians we all have a role to play when it comes to reconciliation, and in playing our part we collectively need to build relationships and communities that value Vincentian histories, cultures and futures. Leaders you have an even greater onus in this regard.

Thirdly, prime minister, you are listed on the government’s website as Minister of National Security. This speaks to the defence and security of our sovereign state, including our citizens, economy, and institutions, which is regarded as a duty of government – Wikipedia. Simply put, as minister of National Security, your job is the safekeeping of the nation as a whole. Prime minister do you really think that you have been fulfilling your role effectively as our Minister of National Security? Prime minister you are tasked with the highest order of business in SVG. This speaks to the protection of the nation and your people from crime and violence, human trafficking, arson, drug trafficking just to name a few. Prime minister, with last year’s record breaking 42 homicides, and already this year’s 35 homicides in 7 months ( 7 short of last year’s record) do you really think that you are fulfilling your duty given your portfolio?

In summary, based on the evidence of things seen and heard in relation to crime and violence and the lack of convictions, a lot is left desired from our key players of national security. Prime minister, as a concerned Vincentian, i want you to know that i have lost all confidence in your efficacy as Minister of National Security. Your attempts to provide the nation with hope and belief in your crime prevention and fighting strategies have been futile. It is on this note i wish to again suggest to you to meet with the opposition and listen to a different alternative to the situation.