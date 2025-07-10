BACKYARD FARMERS ID CARD TO BE ISSUED SOON

As part of Government’s thrust to engage the nation in backyard gardening and to promote food security, a backyard fanners’ identification card will soon be issued through the Farmers’ Support Company.

According to Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Ceasar, backyard farmers with this ID will be able to enter the supply chain and sell their produce to the supermarkets.

Minister Ceasar noted that with increase tariffs globally, it is important that local food production be increased to ensure food security.

The Youth in Agriculture Science Internship Programme (YASIP) was launched earlier today, the project provides recent secondary school and college graduates with the opportunity to engage in hands-on training in sustainable agriculture.

The internship program, which was first launched in 2023, also aims to empower youths and promote innovation within the agriculture sector.

This year 38 interns will be assisting various businesses withinin the agricultural sector for a six (6) week period.

Today’s launch also included remarks from Vice President of the SVG Conservation Fund Gideon Nash, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Dr. Tamira Brown and Director of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund SVG Safiya Horne-Bique.