The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation’s 2023-2027 Executive holds their second 3×3 Fundraising Competition. On Saturday, September 9th, the competition will be held at the New Montrose Basketball Facility (behind CWSA). The games begin at 6:00 p.m.

The eight teams (Arnos Vale Heatseekers, Green Diamonds, Layou Pulse, Marriaqua, Mavrix 1, Mavrix 2, Team Fierce, and Team Nigeria) will compete in sixteen games to choose a victor. The games will be played in conformity with the International Federation of Basketball’s (FIBA) most recent rules. Suzette Jackson, 3×3 Coordinator Wayne Williams, and the whole SVGBF Executive are dedicated to the development of the sport through seminars, such as their recent Youth Basketball Summer Camp, and events like these.

Adults will be charged a $5 entry fee as part of the endeavor to raise revenue for the continuous growth of basketball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Children are not charged. Food and beverages are available for purchase. DJ Kano is responsible for the music.