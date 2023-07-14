St. Vincent Basketball Federation (SVGBF) to host 3×3 Competition on Saturday, July 15th

Under the new 2023-2027 Executive, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF) organizes its first 3×3 Fundraising Competition. The competition will be place at the New Montrose Basketball Facility, with 8 registered teams competing under the newest International Basketball Federation (FIBA) standards. The doors open at 3:30 p.m., and the games begin at 4:00 p.m.

Suzette Jackson, the newly elected SVGBF President, and Wayne Williams, the 3×3 Coordinator, both emphasize the importance of 3×3 games in the development of basketball in the country. Jackson and the members of the SVGBF declare that their goal is to make basketball a popular and relevant sport in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. 3×3 competitions, 5×5 tournaments, workshops, and technical advancement are all on the agenda.

The competition will begin with qualifying games: Heat Seekers vs. South Rivers, Mavrix vs. Playaz, Sandy Bay vs. Blue Chip, and TMAC vs. Union Island – all of which are the outcomes of the Draw, which took place on Saturday, July 8th. In this one-day competition, winning teams will progress to the Semi-Finals and then to the Finals.

An admittance fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children will be collected as part of this fundraising initiative. Food and beverages are available for purchase. All funds will be used to further the development of basketball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. DJ Kano is responsible for the music.