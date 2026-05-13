SVG basketball team heads to BVI for ANOCES U23

Team SVG to Compete in ANOCES U23 3X3 Basketball Competition in Tortola

The SVG Basketball Federation (SVGBF) is pleased to announce the participation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the upcoming ANOCES U23 3X3 Basketball Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, May 16th and Sunday, May 17th 2026, in Tortola of the British Virgin Islands.

The tournament is being staged by the Association of National Olympic Committees of the OECS in collaboration with the British Virgin Islands Olympic Committee and supported by the Pan American Sports Organization. This initiative reflects a strong commitment to the continued growth and development of sport throughout the Eastern Caribbean.

Six countries are confirmed to compete: the British Virgin Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Representing Team SVG will be players Maxron Dublin, Elroy Joseph, Adrian Sam and Aquando Henry. The team will be led by Coach Vasha Adams, while Tevin Bynoe will also participate in referee training workshops during the tournament.

The Federation thanks the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Olympic Committee (SVGNOC) for their ongoing financial support and commitment towards basketball. Furthermore, SVGBF President Suzette Jackson extends best wishes to the team as they prepare to represent the nation on the regional stage and continue showcasing the growing talent of our young players.