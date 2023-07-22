Beekeepers Association holds 2-day training to prepare for new executive

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Beekeepers Association is in the process of electing a new executive.

For the previous 8-9 years, the current CEO has been operating successfully.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the association will hold a two-day Beekeepers’ Governance Training Workshop on Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Division of Technical and Vocational Education Home Management Center in Kingstown. Each day’s session drew an average of twenty (20) attendees.

The session’s specific goal was to give farmer’s organizations with management training in the area of group dynamics in order to build a new leadership structure that is sustainable for the expansion of the SVG Beekeepers’ Association.

Christobelle Ashton was the facilitator. She gave an overview of the Beekeepers’ Association’s manual, emphasizing the need of members working together for the common good.

In order to be great leaders, she challenged the trainees to be proactive with their knowledge and to be prepared to manage change.

At the end of the two days, Beverly Reddock, President of the Beekeepers Association, presented Ms. Ashton with a bottle of local honey as a gesture of appreciation for the quantity of information she shared with the group.