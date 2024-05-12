Saint Vincent and the Grenadines received medical supplies from the Cao Zhong Zhi Foundation.

On behalf of the Cao Zhong Zhi Foundation, Ambassador Fiona Fan handed over 290 wheelchairs, 160 walkers, 80 commode chairs, and 400 canes to Honourable St. Clair Prince, Minister of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, on May 10, 2024.

The handover ceremony was attended by Permanent Secretary Mr. Cuthbert Knight, as well as ministry professionals and beneficiaries.

“Taiwan is determined to build a more comprehensive global health framework, and we are always willing to contribute wherever there is a need.” We appreciate SVG’s support for Taiwan’s international participation, and we called for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA to ensure Taiwan doesn’t fall behind and there is no coverage gap in global health, said Ambassador Fan.

Minister St. Clair Prince expressed his gratitude for Taiwan’s longstanding contribution and also appreciated Taiwan’s continuous support in medical care for years.

“SVG will continue to support Taiwan’s participation in international organisations, such as the WHA and WHO. “When we go to Geneva, we will lend our voice to Taiwan once again, making the world understand that Taiwan is so important and a true ally,” Prince said.