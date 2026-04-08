SVG boost ties with NYPD at high-level forum

C. G of Saint Vincent Strengthens Engagement with NYPD, Counterterrorism Leadership



The Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York, led by Consul General Roland U.C. Matthews, participated in a high-level engagement hosted by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) at One Police Plaza. The meeting brought together Consuls General representing over 70 countries, providing a unique platform for dialogue, collaboration, and partnership.



The engagement, which included presentations from the NYPD Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau, Community Affairs Bureau, and Public Security Section, highlighted the Department’s extensive capabilities in crime prevention, intelligence sharing, and community-based policing. The NYPD also provided insight into its Joint Operations Center and strategic approach to maintaining public safety in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.



For Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the event represented a significant opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the area of security and law enforcement. Discussions previously initiated, continued during the engagement have laid the groundwork for further collaboration, particularly in the area of close protection training for the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).



Consul General Matthews emphasized the importance of such engagements, noting that:



“This event provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with fellow Consuls General, all of whom share a common objective to ensure that our nationals continue to receive the support they need while abroad, and to foster meaningful dialogue that benefits both our home countries and our host nation.



As a small island developing state, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines greatly value opportunities such as these. Today, we have started an important conversation, and I am confident that what has begun here will bear fruit in the not too distant future.”



The Consulate General expressed appreciation to the NYPD for its thoughtful initiative in convening this forum and for its openness in sharing best practices. As one of the most resourceful and advanced police departments globally, the NYPD demonstrated its strength in crime fighting, public safety innovation, and community engagement.



According to Consul General Matthews, follow-up meetings with key NYPD officials are expected to take place in the coming weeks, with a view toward establishing concrete areas of cooperation. The anticipated outcomes are expected to yield tangible benefits for the RSVGPF and contribute to enhanced safety and security within Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.



The Consulate General remains committed to advancing partnerships that support national development, strengthen institutional capacity, and promote the well-being of Vincentians both at home and abroad.



