SVG Boosts Tourism Profile at Caribbean Week NYC

Monday, 1st June 2026 – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is poised to strengthen its presence on the regional and international tourism stage as the Honourable Dr. Kishore Shallow, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, participates for the first time in Caribbean Week in New York 2026, one of the Caribbean’s most significant tourism events. His inaugural attendance at this high-level forum marks an important step in advancing the country’s tourism development agenda and elevating its global profile.

Hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation, the week-long event opens on Monday, 1 June 2026, in Manhattan under the theme “One Caribbean: Infinite Experiences”, and brings together an unprecedented post-pandemic gathering of tourism ministers, commissioners, industry leaders, airlines, investors, and international media. Within this influential setting, Minister Shallow’s participation positions Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the centre of critical regional and global tourism discussions.

Minister Shallow’s presence at Caribbean Week provides a valuable platform to promote Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier destination within an increasingly competitive global market. It also creates opportunities to strengthen strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, including airlines and tour operators, with a view to enhancing airlift, increasing visitor arrivals, and expanding market access. Through direct engagement with international media and industry professionals, the Minister will actively showcase the country’s distinctive tourism offerings, including its rich cultural heritage, pristine natural environment, yachting sector, and expanding eco-tourism niche.

He will be supported by Mr. Richard MacLeish, Director of Sales (USA) for the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, whose participation, including his role as a speaker during the week’s proceedings, further strengthens the country’s representation. Together, their engagement enables Saint Vincent and the Grenadines not only to promote its tourism product but also to contribute meaningfully to discussions on the future of Caribbean tourism, particularly in areas such as sustainability, resilience, and innovation. As a small island developing state, the country stands to benefit from collaborative approaches to addressing global challenges, including climate change and shifting geopolitical dynamics, while also advocating for policies that support sustainable growth and long-term economic stability.

Throughout the week, Minister Shallow will engage in a series of high-level meetings and sessions, including the Ministerial Council Meeting, where regional leaders will deliberate on pressing issues such as airlift expansion, tourism marketing strategies, and the integration of technology in the tourism sector. These engagements are expected to yield tangible outcomes, including new partnerships, enhanced visibility for the destination, and strengthened alignment with regional initiatives aimed at securing the Caribbean’s tourism future.

His debut at Caribbean Week underscores the Government’s commitment to ensuring that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remains competitive, forward-looking, and fully integrated into regional and international tourism networks. It reflects a strategic approach to tourism development that prioritises innovation, sustainability, and meaningful global engagement.

As the global tourism landscape continues to evolve, participation in fora such as Caribbean Week remains critical. Minister Shallow’s involvement signals a clear intent to leverage these opportunities to drive growth, expand market reach, and deliver lasting economic benefits for the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.