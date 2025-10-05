SVG Botanical Gardens partners with Royal Kew Gardens for global conservation

The St. Vincent Botanical Gardens – the oldest in the Western Hemisphere – is once again making history on the world stage.

Our local team has officially embarked on an Exchange Programme with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew (UK).

Representing St. Vincent & the Grenadines in the United Kingdom are:

Mr. Jyasi Nash (NPRBA)

Ms. Corlan Peters (NPRBA)

Mr. Rohan McDonald (Ministry of Agriculture)

This exciting exchange focuses on strengthening skills in conservation, research, and sustainable site management – paving the way for even stronger international partnerships and a greener future.

Earlier this year, on August 27th, 2025, a team from Kew Gardens visited St. Vincent for two weeks – exploring our breathtaking landscapes, sharing knowledge, and deepening collaboration within our country.