SVG boys basketball team swamped by St Lucia in CBN/WINLOTT games

The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Boys Basketball team went under by another huge margin, in the 2023 CBN/WINLOTT Windward Islands School Games, in Grenada. They lost to St. Lucia 75-28 on Tuesday Morning.

In the 2nd sport played for the day, SVG lost in Netball to St. Lucia, 45-23, but changed their fortunes last night in Boys Volleyball, beating the St. Lucia, 3 sets to 1, with scores of 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17.

On Wednesday morning, the girls Volleyball team was victorious in straight sets against St. Lucia, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16.

In Football, played on Monday afternoon at the Kirani James National Stadium, St. Lucia edged out SVG 3-2. The goals for St. Vincent were scored by Mitchron John and Denzil Bascombe.