SVG Bracing for Weekend Showers, Thunderstorms

Stable conditions, with sunny skies and slight-haze prevail across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) today. Saharan dust concentrations are expected to become patchy overnight and giveway to clouds and a few showers across our islands.

Showers and thunderstorm activity could increase across SVG during the weekend…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

Light-gentle (< 20km/h) breeze across our islands could increase 20 – 30km/h occasionally and wind directions vary between north-east and south-east in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m west of our islands and 1.5m east of our islands. Occasionally, northerly swells along our shores could create dangerous breaking wave action and rip currents…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise extreme caution across our islands, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor developments across the Caribbean Sea and Tropical Atlantic Ocean, issuing updates/advisories as necessary.