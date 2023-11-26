Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards (SVGBS) is planning to implement certificates that guarantee the absence of glyphosate in all food products produced and consumed within the country, regardless of whether they are intended for domestic consumption or exportation.

Caesar observed that farmers in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are confronted with an inequitable circumstance, as they contend with increased expenses in order to sustain a food production system that does not involve the use of glyphosate. Meanwhile, other farmers demonstrate no consideration for these endeavours and sell their agricultural products at rates comparable to those set by Vincentian farmers.

“In the year 2024, the ministry intends to enlist the services of Gold Standards Lab Inc. to conduct regular tests on imported fruits and vegetables in order to oversee and assess the levels of pesticide residue. Furthermore, an assessment will be conducted on the exported goods in order to verify their adherence to defined criteria and regulations”.

“I strongly implore all Ministers of Agriculture and Health within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to approach this matter with the highest level of gravity and promptly enforce a prohibition on the utilisation of glyphosate”.

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has implemented a ban on the utilisation of glyphosate, the primary active component found in Roundup, a herbicide produced by the company Monsanto.