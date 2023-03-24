SVG Cadet Force to launch its Search & Rescue / Medical Unit

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force will be launching its Search and Rescue / Medical Unit (SARMU) on Friday 24 March, 2023 at the Bishop’s College Kingstown hard-court at 4.30 pm.

The organisation is positioning its members to complement the National Emergency Grid in this field.

The Unit will have a dedicated cadre of cadets utilising their paramilitary and unit specific training to rescue and care for those in need.

The membership is drawn from across the Battalions, the Band and the Marine Unit. However, this will be a stand-alone unit in the not too distant future.