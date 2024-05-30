SVG calls for greater support for Small Island States

The government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has made a global call for greater support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) as United Nations member countries edge closer to the timeline of meeting the global target in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The country’s position was articulated by Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Honourable Carlos James, during the plenary of the 4th International SIDS conference being held in Antigua and Barbuda.

Minister James told world leaders attending the summit that “in the wake of global upheavals, we must acknowledge that the status quo is untenable.”

“We simply cannot continue without the actionable outcomes necessary to support SIDS… there must be a call to action for the international community to fully commit to addressing the ‘Special Case’ for sustainable development of SIDS in light of their unique and particular circumstances,” Minister James told world leaders at the Conference.

According to the Sustainable Development Minister, the intention of the International Development Association (IDA) to reduce significantly the concessional terms of its loans to certain Small Island Economies will no doubt adversely affect life, living and production for developing countries.

Small Island Developing States, he said, are often debating a ‘Sophie’s choice’, between sustainable development and rebuilding from the ravages of natural hazards.

“As a first step, enhancing concessional development finance is critical to support the pursuit of sustainable development objectives… and we urge support for the implementation of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) as a reform tool in addressing access and eligibility criteria for SIDS,” Minister James said.

The minister shared that “each step towards resilience is a hard-won victory, and the advocacy for special circumstances for SIDS must be unwavering,”