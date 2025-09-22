51yro Cane Hall resident pushed over embankment

Cane Hall Resident Charged with Assault

On September 20, 2025, police arrested and charged Tyler Morgan, a 20-year-old resident of Upper Cane Hall, with the offence of Assault.

Investigations revealed that on August 3, 2025, the accused assaulted a 51-year-old resident of Cane Hall by pushing him over an embankment, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Upper Cane Hall. Morgan appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court today (22.09.25) and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

In addition, the accused has to report to the Central Police Station every Wednesday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The matter was adjourned to May 5, 2026, for trial.