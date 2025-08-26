SVG, CARICOM IMPACS, OECS to launch cybercrime awareness campaign

In Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, national governments in collaboration with CARICOM IMPACS and the OECS Commission will soon launch a coordinated Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Public Awareness Campaign. The campaign, supported by the World Bank–funded Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP), marks a milestone in advancing digital resilience across the region.

The first activation takes place in Saint Lucia on August 26, followed by Dominica on August 28, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 2, and Grenada on September 4. These launches form part of a unified regional push to equip citizens with the knowledge and tools to navigate the digital world securely.

The campaign seeks to raise public understanding of cyber risks, encourage protective digital behaviors, and strengthen alignment with the CARICOM Cyber Security and Cybercrime Action Plan (CCSCAP). It is designed to address gaps identified in a recent regional situational assessment, which highlighted limited awareness among vulnerable groups such as seniors, women, and rural populations.

What to Expect Across the Region

The campaign launches in each of the four participating countries will include:

Engagement with national leaders, local coordinators, and regional partners

Highlights of CARDTP’s accomplishments to date

Livestream options to include remote audiences across the Caribbean

