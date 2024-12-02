SVG Champions Sustainable Tourism at ALBA-TCP Ministerial Meeting

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) convened a series of high-level meetings on the margins of FITVEN 2024 in the city of San Cristobal, Tachira, Bolivarian Republic Venezuela, to continue strengthening collaboration and advance innovation in the tourism sector across Member States.

From November 28-29, technical teams from all members of the Bolivarian alliance, including Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, engaged in intensive roundtable discussions to share best practices in tourism, training, civil aviation, marketing, and promotion. Representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, from the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture were:

– Ms. Roivanique Adams and

– Mr. Marlon Joseph.

The technical roundtables provided a platform for exchanging innovative ideas, addressing shared challenges, and exploring opportunities to strengthen the region’s tourism sector.

The event culminated on November 30, 2024, with the VI ALBA-TCP Meeting of Ministers and High-Level Authorities on Tourism. This meeting presented the outcomes of the roundtable discussions, which focused on strategies to promote sustainable tourism development across the region.

His Excellency Gareth Bynoe, Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and National Coordinator to ALBA-TCP, headed the Vincentian delegation at the ministerial meeting and reaffirmed Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ commitment to fostering sustainable regional tourism collaboration and leveraging ALBA-TCP as a vehicle for mutual growth and cultural exchange.

The ALBA-TCP framework offers a unique opportunity for Member States to unite in promoting sustainable tourism while enhancing the economic and cultural ties that bind our nations. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing this vision.

Engagements at FITVEN 2024 underscored the importance of regional partnerships in driving tourism development and economic resilience. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines continues to play an active and instrumental role in shaping the future of tourism in the ALBA-TCP region.