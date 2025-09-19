Chateaubelair Chef arrested for assault with spear gun, vehicle damage

Chef Charged with Assault and Damage to Property

On September 17, 2025, police arrested and charged Gelnis Samuel, a 40-year-old Chef of Chateaubelair, with the offences of Assault and Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 40-year-old Labourer of Rose Bank by beating him about the body with a spear gun and a cutlass causing Actual Bodily Harm.

He was further charged with damaging the right front door of Motor Vehicle P-3965 valued at $500.00ECC, by pulling same; the property of the complainant.

The offences were committed in Chateaubelair on November 19, 2024. Samuel appeared before the Chateaubelair Magistrate Court today (18.09.25) and pleaded guilty to the charges. However, after an explanation by the accused, a not guilty plea was entered by the presiding magistrate.

Samuel was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00ECC with one (1) surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Barrouallie Magistrate Court for a hearing on October 08, 2025.