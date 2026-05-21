SVG citizens warned to prepare for ‘sackcloth & ashes’

Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves has issued a grim forecast for the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, warning citizens to prepare for “sackcloth and ashes” under the current New Democratic Party (NDP) administration.

During a detailed critique of the government’s performance, Gonsalves characterized the state of the nation as being in “shambles,” citing a combination of poor governance, economic mishandling, and political victimization. He argued that the current administration is “wrecking” the social safety net and “victimizing and bullying people” across the country.

Gonsalves specifically pointed to the coming months as a period of significant hardship for the populace. “And if you think there’s peril now, wait until over the next few months,” Gonsalves stated. “You will see sacan [sackcloth] and ashes”.

This prediction appears tied to his broader assessment of the NDP as a “wicked, malignant, backward, incompetent, anti-people government”. He alleged that the government’s “slavish obesience to imperialism” and “authoritarian ways” are dismantling the “transformative path” previously established by the Unity Labour Party (ULP).

Beyond economic concerns, Gonsalves suggested that the administration is under extreme pressure due to ongoing election cases involving figures such as Friday and Bramble. He claimed the government is “mortally afraid” of the upcoming legal proceedings in November, stating that while they may try to delay, “they could run but they can’t hide”.

Gonsalves further asserted that this external pressure is causing the NDP cabinet to turn on itself. He described the leadership as “cannibalizing one another,” a term he used to mean they are “yamming up one another” due to internal friction and ambition.

The opposition leader concluded his remarks by urging the public to recognize the “mistake” made in the last election and calling for the ULP to return to office “in the shortest possible time” to restore the nation’s standing.