SVG Coast Guard launches annual youth summer programme

On Monday 14, July, 2025. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service officially launched its 31st Annual Youth Development Summer Programme, with an opening ceremony held at the Calliaqua Town Hall. Under the theme “Shaping Our Youths for Life’s High Seas.”

This year, fifty (50) enthusiastic participants began their journey through this transformative initiative, which has become a cornerstone of youth empowerment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In attendance were the members of the Coast Guard high command, instructors, facilitators, sponsors, and community leaders, including representatives from the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG), Sagicor, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority, and Wind and Sea Yacht Company. Their continued support plays a vital role in sustaining the programme legacy and impact.

Lieutenant Commandant Mr. William Theobalds delivered the official welcoming remarks at the start of the first phase of the programme. He reflected on the Coast Guard’s proud history of shaping disciplined, emotionally and physically resilient young leaders. His address honored the dedication of instructors, coordinators, and staff, past and present, who have contributed to the program’s success over the past three decades. He also extended heartfelt appreciation to parents and guardians, recognizing their trust and support as the backbone of the initiative.

Petty Officer Ms. Sasha Martin followed with opening remarks centered on this year’s theme: “Shaping Our Youths for Life’s High Seas.” She emphasized the program’s mission to equip participants with essential life skills, values, and knowledge to navigate future challenges with confidence and responsibility. She also shared a breakdown of the activities for the first phase, which include CPR training, maritime navigation, conservation education, conflict resolution, team building, and professional etiquette, designed to foster leadership, communication, and decision-making abilities. PO Martin also highlighted the importance of discipline, respect, and responsibility as core values of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

Ms. Patricia John, Manager of Marketing and Communication at BOSVG, delivered a compelling address underscoring the bank’s commitment to youth development. She spoke passionately about the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the world today, drawing parallels between past science fiction concepts and current technologies like self-driving cars, smart assistants, and AI-powered tools such as ChatGPT and Canva. Ms. John encouraged participants to embrace AI as a tool for learning and creativity while also being mindful of its limitations. She cautioned against overreliance, and stated, ”I think by far the worst thing is that it can make you rely so much on the technology that you can stop practicing thinking things through on your own. And as with any skill, if you don’t use it, you can lose it.” She also stated this is exactly why programme like the Coast Guard Youth Development Summer Programme is so important to promote and build real skills, lifelong connections, and confidence that Artificial Intelligence can’t. She praised the Coast Guard Summer Programme for offering these real-world experiences and urged participants to make the most of the opportunity, regardless of how they came to be involved. As a tangible demonstration of its support, BOSVG made a generous donation of six thousand dollars ($6,000.00) to the Coast Guard Youth Development Summer Programme. Ms. John commended Commander Henry and the Coast Guard team for their unwavering dedication to youth empowerment and national progress.

Mr. Roman Andrews represented Sagicor. He delivered brief but impactful remarks during the opening ceremony of the Coast Guard Youth Development Summer Programme. He expressed Sagicor’s pride in supporting the initiative, emphasizing that investing in youth is a direct investment in the future of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Mr. Andrews highlighted the program’s value in shaping disciplined, resilient, and community-minded young individuals. He noted that the combination of practical training, such as CPR and maritime navigation, and the cultivation of core values like respect, teamwork, and leadership, makes the programme a powerful tool for national development. Addressing the participants, Mr. Andrews encouraged them to take the opportunity seriously, to challenge themselves, and to embrace the journey ahead. He affirmed Sagicor’s belief in their potential as future leaders and change makers. He concluded by thanking the Coast Guard team, instructors, and fellow sponsors for their dedication and collaboration in making the programme a continued success.

The opening ceremony concluded with a unified message from all speakers: encouraging participants to embrace the journey ahead, build new friendships, and view the programme as a launchpad for future success. With the support of committed sponsors, dedicated instructors, and engaged families, the Coast Guard Youth Development Summer Programme continues to shape the next generation of leaders in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.