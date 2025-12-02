COAST GUARD SERVICE 45th ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE

Colleagues, past and present members, and leaders of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service, today is truly a historic day for the Coast Guard Service. We come together to mark a significant milestone in our organisation’s history. It is a genuine honour to be in command of this esteemed institution during this celebratory period and to share this moment of pride and collective achievement with you.

Reflecting on our origins, our founding fathers would have envisioned where the Guard would stand today. With shared knowledge and experience, we all agree that their journey has been extraordinary. Together, we have faced challenges at sea, celebrated many successes, and grown stronger through each experience. This 45th anniversary is more than just marking challenges or successes; it is a tribute to our collective perseverance, dedication, and the core values that define us as the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

HONOURING OUR PAST!

Reflecting on 45 years, this organisation was established with a straightforward goal to provide an essential service within our maritime sector. From modest beginnings with eight officers and limited resources, the Coast Guard Service has developed into a disciplined, elite, sustainable, effective, and thriving institution today.

Over the years, we have faced challenges and celebrated many successes. We have observed changes in our maritime environment, welcomed new colleagues, and adapted to a constantly evolving world. One thing has remained constant: our shared dedication to excellence and our determination not to give up.

EMBRACING THE PRESENT!

As we mark this significant milestone, let it also remind us that what you do today as a Coastguardsman will significantly influence the Guard’s future. My advice to you as your Commanding Officer is to ensure your actions embody the values of the Guard. The Guard’s future is bright, with new opportunities that were unavailable to our founding fathers, and I am confident that together we are stronger. United, we will continue to deliver outstanding results and set new standards for other regional Coast Guards to emulate.

PREPARING FOR THE FUTURE!

Today, we are 45 and Fortify. As we honour our past, embrace our present, and prepare for our future, let us look ahead with great anticipation, expectation, and collective effort, ready to make a meaningful impact in the maritime industry. Let’s continue working towards the Coast Guard Service’s vision, stay focused on its mission in every action we take as Coastguardsmen, and never limit your potential. Today marks the Coast Guard Service’s 45th Anniversary; let us continue to recognise the contributions of our founders, embrace the talents and efforts of our serving members, and remain mindful that, through our actions or inactions, we are shaping the future of this Coast Guard Service, which will be here long after we take our final walk through its sentry.

CONCLUSION

We commend the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which conceived the idea of establishing the Coast Guard Service on 2nd December 1980. We, the current members, all agree that it was one of the best decisions ever made since gaining independence. The contributions of Royal Navy members seconded to the Coast Guard Service during its early years cannot and will not be overlooked. Their efforts have helped shape the organisation’s structure, culture and protocols, making it stand out regionally among other Coast Guards and Marine Units with similar infrastructure and parent organisations. They have bestowed upon us a heritage that goes beyond the fourteen years they spent nurturing and building the Coast Guard Service, of which Vincentians are proud.

Happy 45th Anniversary to the men and women of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service. Remember, we are 45, we are strong, and we will continue to honour those who laid the foundation. As we keep recognising the skills and contributions of our serving members, we also prepare for a future that adapts to the needs of an environment where the Coast Guard Service will keep excelling.