St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service (SVGCGS), in partnership with the Bank of St. Vincent and Grenadines, Sagicor Life Incorporated, Wind and Sea Tours Ltd, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority, will launch its Annual Youth Development Summer Programme on Monday, July 17th, 2023.

The programme will be commemorating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Programme caters to participants aged 14 to 18 and will be conducted under the theme “Thirty Years of Shaping Our Youths for Life’s High Seas.” Since the programme’s commencement in 1993, approximately 3,700 individuals have participated in it.

The SVG Coast Guard Service would like to advise the general public that applications for this year’s Youth Development Summer Programme will be available beginning Monday, June 12, 2023. Forms can be picked up Monday through Friday between 09:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. by parents or guardians of children wishing to attend this year’s programme at the Coast Guard Base in Calliaqua.

There are a limited number of forms available, and they will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.