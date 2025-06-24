Nineteen (19) Graduate from SVG Coast Guard Basic Seamanship Course

Nineteen (19) officers from the Coast Guard Auxiliary (CGA) and other units proudly graduated from the SVG Coast Guard Basic Seamanship Course (No. 01/2025) on Friday, June 20, 2025. The graduation ceremony took place at the Calliaqua Town Hall in the presence of dignitaries, instructors, family members, and fellow service personnel.

In his opening remarks, Commander (Ag.) of the SVG Coast Guard, Mr. Deon Henry, warmly welcomed the graduates to the Coast Guard family and praised the successful planning and execution of the five-week course. He extended special commendations to Training Officer Lieutenant Commander William Theobalds, Course Officer Sub-Lieutenant Alvis Daniel, and the training team for their dedication and leadership.

Commander Henry encouraged the graduates to see this milestone as the beginning of a journey of growth and service. “There are two types of employees—those who go through their careers and those who grow through theirs. Be the latter,” he urged. He emphasized continuous development, reminding graduates that “small steps taken daily are more powerful than big steps you never take.”

The Commander also took the opportunity to announce preliminary plans for the Coast Guard’s upcoming 45th anniversary, to be celebrated on December 2, 2025, under the theme:

“45 and Fortified – Honouring Our Past, Embracing the Present, and Preparing for the Future.”

Sub-Lieutenant Alvis Daniel, Course Officer, provided an overview of the course, which ran from May 19 to June 20, 2025. Designed for junior and newly enlisted personnel, the residential program focused on building foundational skills in maritime law enforcement and seamanship.

Participants came from various units, including the Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Special Services Unit (SSU), Rapid Response Unit (RRU), and Narcotics Unit. The comprehensive curriculum covered a wide range of topics such as nautical terminology, navigation, knot-tying, anchoring, man-overboard procedures, firefighting, maritime law, first aid, and more.

With a minimum pass grade set at 70%, all of the participants surpassed expectations, achieving an average course pass mark of 83.4%.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Christopher Benjamin addressed the cohort, commending the rigorous training and stressing the importance of applying their skills in the field. “If you shelve what you learned and do not put it into practice, it would serve no purpose,” he stated. He went on “this organization is older than all of us. It will transcend us. But while we are here, let us set a good foundation so those who come after us could continue to build on it. It is imperative that you build on the foundation that you met here. I implore you to do so, so we can have a better organization and a better Coast Guard.”

Graduate representative CGA Keyara Gaymes reflected on the challenges and triumphs of the program. “This journey wasn’t easy,” she admitted, “but our unity and team spirit carried us through.” From the very first P.T. session to the last uniform inspection, this training tested every part of us, our endurance, our discipline, our willpower. We were pushed to the limits we didn’t even know we had and here we all are today,” said CGA Gaymes.

While acknowledging that there were some “hiccups” during the training, CGA Gaymes proudly stated that the unity and team spirit portrayed by her fellow course mates exemplified that they could overcome so long as they work as a team. She extended heartfelt thanks to the instructors and Coast Guard leadership for their mentorship

Deputy Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS), Mr. Atlee Rodney, endorsed the course and emphasized the noble mission of the Coast Guard. Quoting Admiral Paul Zukunft and General Douglas MacArthur, he reminded the graduates that their roles go beyond enforcement—they are about “saving lives, building resilience, and protecting your nation’s interests at sea.”

“Your roles are not just about enforcing maritime law or securing borders, they are fundamentally about saving lives, building resilience and protecting your nation’s interest at sea,” said Mr. Rodney.

Director Rodney told the graduates that the course was an extraordinary one which was intensive, comprehensive and intentionally designed to prepare them for the demands of service in dynamic maritime environments. He charged the graduates as follows, “I urge you to remember that you are part of something much greater than yourselves. You are not just members of the Coast Guard, you are officers of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), and by extension, members of the Regional Security System. He encouraged them to respect and uphold the chain of command at the SVG Coast Guard; stay true to their oath; invest in their personal development; be a team player and prioritize their well-being.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ms. Louann Thomas, delivered the feature address. She underscored the Coast Guard’s critical role in safeguarding national security and maritime sovereignty. Addressing the graduates, she said, “The qualities that define a distinguished Coast Guard officer include integrity, teamwork, and a steadfast sense of duty.”

She urged the new officers to remain humble, disciplined, and committed to lifelong learning. “Precision, discipline, and a solid understanding of seamanship will determine your ability to respond effectively in times of crisis

It is these qualities that will guide you through the demanding tasks ahead and enable you to uphold the proud traditions of this service, said PS Thomas.

She echoed that as future Coast Guard Officers, the graduates understanding of seamanship will determine their ability to respond effectively in a variety of situations – whether it is navigating treacherous waters, conducting rescue operations or maintaining the integrity of the vessel. She said, “Every challenge you face is an opportunity to demonstrate courage and integrity. Always remember it is not about the skills you have learnt but also about the values you embody – dedication, compassion and a relentless drive to serve.”

Each graduate received a certificate marking the successful completion of the Basic Seamanship Course. The SVG Coast Guard and Ministry of National Security extend their congratulations to the newest cohort of trained officers and look forward to their continued service in defence of the nation’s maritime interests.