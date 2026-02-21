SVG Cocoa company earns sustainability certification

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards (SVGBS) awards the St. Vincent Cocoa Company Ltd a Sustainability GAP Standards Certificate on Thursday February 19th 2026 at a brief ceremony held at the Conference room of the SVGBS, Campden Park.

Sustainability Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) standards certification confirms that farms follow verified, third-party audited practices for safe, environmentally friendly, and socially responsible production. It focuses on food safety, worker welfare, and reduced chemical use, often required by retailers to ensure sustainable, traceable, and high-quality agricultural products.

The awarded Sustainability GAP Standards Certificate was presented to Mr. Aidon Shearman, Managing Director of the St. Vincent Cocoa Company Ltd. by Mr. Ezra D. Ledger, Executive Director of the SVGBS.

Also in attendance were the Supervisor of the Conformity Assessment Department, Mrs. Shonette Thomas, and other members of her team as well as other officers of the SVGBS.

The St Vincent Cocoa Company (SVCC) is 100% Vincentian, registered in St Vincent, operated by Vincentians and employing Vincentians. SVCC is the only cocoa Company operating in St Vincent.