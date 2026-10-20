SVG college students to turn tourism marketing upside down

The Vincy Effect is a six-week destination marketing initiative launched by digital media lecturer Jameliah Crick for second-year students at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Spanning from October to November 2026, the program divides 44 participating students into eight distinct creative agencies mentored by industry professionals.

Each agency is tasked with promoting St. Vincent and the Grenadines while simultaneously supporting a local social cause through unconventional guerrilla marketing and original digital content.

This experiential learning framework bridges classroom theory with professional practice by requiring students to handle everything from market research to live promotional activations.

The initiative culminates in a final presentation on November 19, 2026, where the student teams compete for awards across multiple categories evaluated by a panel of industry experts.

Ultimately, this collaborative project highlights the creative potential of youth while driving innovative tourism awareness for the nation.