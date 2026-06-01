SVG commemorates Indian Arrival Day with calls for heritage preservation

Citizens, dignitaries, and cultural ambassadors gathered on May 31st to celebrate a landmark moment in the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG): the 165th anniversary of the arrival of the first East Indian indentured laborers. Organized by the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation, the commemorative ceremony highlighted the deep cultural integration, profound resilience, and enduring legacy of the Indo-Vincentian community.

The event was historic in its attendance, marking the first time that both the Governor General, His Excellency Stanley “Stalky” John, and the Indian Ambassador to SVG, His Excellency Subash Gupta, were present for the Arrival Day celebrations.

The story of Indo-Vincentians officially began in 1861, following the abolition of slavery, when the colonial plantation economy sought new labor. The first ship, the Travancore, departed Madras, India, with 258 indentured laborers. After a harrowing 92-day journey across the “Kala Pani” (Black Waters), the ship arrived at Edinboro in SVG with 260 souls, recording zero deaths and two births at sea.

Between 1861 and 1880, a total of eight ships brought 2,474 Indian laborers to the island. Event speakers noted that these pioneers arrived with “Jaji bundles”—modest packages containing clothing, sacred texts, traditional musical instruments, brass cooking utensils, and precious seeds—which ultimately transformed the local agricultural and cultural landscape.

Minister of Culture Kashaka Cupid, speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister, reflected on the brutal conditions the early laborers faced. “The labor was demanding, the working and living conditions were often severe,” Cupid stated, emphasizing that the indentureship system left workers highly vulnerable. However, he praised the community’s remarkable resilience, noting that their contributions to agriculture, entrepreneurship, and cuisine—particularly curry and roti—are now a permanent part of the Vincentian identity.

Senator Carlos James, representing the Leader of the Opposition, echoed these sentiments. He commended the discipline, tenacity, and professionalism of the Indian community, noting that SVG is a better place because of the cultural cohesiveness and “kaleidoscope” of its diverse society.

During his address, Junior Bacchus, President of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation, proudly described SVG as a “callaloo of Vincentian people,” asserting that the nation enjoys harmony free of systemic racism, though he acknowledged that minor prejudices can still surface.

Bacchus utilized the platform to advocate for official national recognition, urging the government to establish June 1st—the official date of Indian Arrival—as a public holiday, mirroring celebrations in neighboring nations like Trinidad and Tobago. He also looked ahead to October 7th, recognized as Indian Heritage Day, which this year will feature major celebrations commemorating the 1882 barefoot march of the “Argyle 7,” a group of laborers who bravely marched to Kingstown to protest their working conditions.

Ambassador Subash Gupta underscored the strong diplomatic bonds between India and SVG, grounded in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (“the world is one family”). He outlined India’s guiding “5 Ds” for its relationship with Caribbean nations: Decolonization, Diversity, Democratization, Diaspora, and Development.

Highlighting ongoing development partnerships, Ambassador Gupta announced the upcoming handover of a vegetable processing facility in Langley Park and a netball hard court in Edinboro. Furthermore, he proposed a collaborative effort to digitize SVG’s national archives of Indian immigrants, which would greatly assist academic scholars and citizens researching their ancestry.

The ceremony, which was broadcast globally via various electronic and social media platforms, concluded with cultural performances and a tribute to community elders. Attendees observed a moment of silence for deceased foundation members and celebrated the upcoming 80th birthday of distinguished honoree Dr. Alban Bacchus, ensuring that the legacy of those who crossed the oceans 165 years ago continues to be honored and remembered.